Preempting the Purge

Now that a few unelected billionaire Big-Tech CEOs have decided they have the right to censor the President of the United States of America, to the point of even deleting accounts that the latter spent years building up so as to use as his primary way of reaching the very people who elected him, it should be obvious to everyone that the present purge (that is, the purge of ideas that dare contradict the mainstream narrative) is well past the point of no return. Big Tech’s pathetic excuse — that this censorship is necessary to “avoid violence” — is transparent as glass. The American President could, with the push of a button, wipe out much of the world’s population. And we cannot even allow him to tweet? Now, I do not wish to here delve into the details of the debates regarding Trump, or election fraud, or the events at the Capitol last week. But I will note that if Trump were half the tyrant that the mainstream media has been painting him, then he would have long ago started World War 3. Instead, his use of military force pales in comparison to that of even some of his recent predecessors.

[And now Trump’s ability to undertake his duties as Commander in Chief is apparently in question, as Nancy Pelosi has just openly told America’s enemies (particularly China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia), that right now would be the perfect time for them to make a major move. I hate the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons as much as anyone, but — idealistic daydreams aside — the fact of the matter is that, secularly speaking, deterrence is the only thing that has prevented all out war thus far. That deterrence was just drastically mitigated, thanks to the sheer insanity of Pelosi, et. al. If anyone is guilty of sedition, it is she:]

But I digress.

The Purge is coming for you, it’s coming for me, and it would be naïve to pretend otherwise. The Purge, however, is not actually about Trump, or election fraud, or Coronavirus, or some other ideas being outlawed by today’s thought police. The Purge, rather, is just another part of the laying down of the Infrastructure of the Antichrist, and soon this Infrastructure will be used for the real purpose of The Purge: to de-facto outlaw the dissemination of Christianity; particularly the moral law, and especially Catholicism.

There are a few steps that would be wise to take right now in order to preempt some of the damage that The Purge will do.

First:

Now would be a great time to simply delete your social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.). But, at the minimum, whatever information you now rely on social media for, make sure you know how to get it elsewhere. Write down the actual URLs of websites you should consult to try to get an accurate assessment of what is transpiring in the world. There is no website you can rely on to always give you the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth… but, in doing your own research, I recommend:

www.CatholicNewsAgency.com and www.NCRegister.com

Be very careful with this website; it sometimes contains trash and nonsense (and please have an adblocker running before visiting, as they sometimes run salacious advertisements), and it focuses far too heavily on financial matters, but it also often contains important perspectives that you’ll never find on mainstream sources: www.ZeroHedge.com

www.NationalReview.com

www.CitizenFreePress.com

www.AsiaNews.it

www.WSJ.com

www.SkyNews.com

www.FoxNews.com (Tucker Carlson, specifically, often produces gems)

www.DrudgeReport.com (I don’t like this site now, and I didn’t before it turned liberal either, but it’s still a useful tool for research)

The British Tabloids (e.g. Daily Mail, Express, The Sun), are often great at getting to the heart of the matter in a few short words, and even addressing matters that are too “politically incorrect” for American media to discuss. But the websites are disgusting, filled with trash and gossip alongside the solid reporting, and invariably contain borderline pornographic sidebar images. Whenever possible, use www.outline.com, an adblocker, or some similar service, so you can see just the text of the story itself without all the horrendous advertisements.

Websites, too, will soon be censored; but this will take longer than social media censorship. If you want the administrators of a given website to be able to reach you once they themselves are censored, then subscribe to their updates with your email address. Of course, eventually emails will be censored also; but that will take even longer.

In doing your own research, don’t just dig for information on whatever you want to hear that plays into the narrative you yourself have chosen. The mainstream narrative is often the worst, yes, but sometimes it’s correct, also! Either way, we mustn’t fight fire with fire. So, instead of becoming just another ideologue by choosing a political/conspiratorial/cultural “tribe” to tow the line of, come what may, rather spend an equal amount of time reading the best arguments on both sides of potentially controversial issues. Want to get to the bottom of some internationally meaningful, divisive issue? Check what multiple countries are saying about it. Check out the propaganda from all sides. For the Russian propaganda, see www.RT.com. See www.apnews.com. Also check out Al-Jazeera, BBC., www.France24.com , www.thegatewaypundit.com , www.jpost.com. Give everything the smell test, the reason test, and above all the prayer test.

Far more important, however, than trying to “figure out” the issues of the day, is not allowing yourself to become absorbed in news, or become at all distracted from what is essential. What today seems pressing will, tomorrow, be old news, and your job remains becoming a saint, proclaiming the Divine Mercy, and proclaiming the Divine Will. Soon you’ll be dead, and you’ll then know all the answers to the questions you now pour so much time and effort into trying to figure out while neglecting to save and sanctify your soul and the souls of others.

Second:

Be aware of the fact that Google’s algorithms are not designed to bring you to the truth; they are designed to emphasize and discover the results that Google wants you to see. Try to rely less on Googling every question you have, and more on pausing to think about where exactly the best answer to that question would be directly found. Then, proceed to consult that resource, and try to find the information in there. (Remember what you learned in grade school about how to do research, before there was Google?). Obviously such a scrupulous approach is not necessarily called for with trivial questions (e.g. What is the weather forecast, what is the capital of Texas), but it’s very important with potentially controversial questions.

Similarly, what shows up as “trending” on social media is not what is actually trending; it’s what Facebook/Twitter want you to think is trending. Want to know what’s actually trending? Know real people, and talk to real people, in real life. Be a part of a real community. Have friends. Go out for a walk… without a mask on, so that you can actually smile at people and connect with them as a human being.

The Internet still can help with this; to that end, the clunkier the web page, the better. Craigslist has been one of the few hold outs against the domination of the Big-Tech overlords. https://craigslist.org/ They even have forums there where you can connect with real people in your own area, without having your thoughts policed by Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey! Though I will caution: I’ve never used those forums, and I would imagine there’s plenty of filth on there, so tread carefully. Beyond a few realms of freedom left on the web, email is still your best bet. Have small groups of faithful, trustworthy, honest, devout souls you can discuss matters with via email, even if you lack regular access to such groups in person.

Third:

To the end of consulting specific resources instead of relying on Google for everything, try to have on your own hard drive, the answers to as many questions as possible.

Running low on hard drive space? Don’t succumb to the constant flow of advertisements demanding that you subscribe to some “cloud” service. That just amounts to giving them your information and paying an exorbitant fee for it.Something like this hard drive will store all the information you could possibly ever need; you’ll then have the information in your own possession, and you won’t have to pay monthly fees to continue to own it.

You don’t need Google to search your own hard drive for material! The methods I here advise will, of course, quickly cause you to have quite a library stored up on your computer. As you acquire them, organize your downloads carefully by topic/source, using as many folders as need be, and beyond that make frequent use of your computer’s built-in search functionality. Remember that you can search specific folders within your computer, and you can set your search to either search within documents, or just search the document’s names. Sometimes, compiling a huge amount of the htm files you’ve downloaded into one .txt file will be helpful for searching. You can use something called TXTCollector to do that. This will quickly generate enormous TXT files, though, that Word/Notepad/etc. will struggle with. So you’ll want a nifty program called THEGUN to open these huge files and control+f search them.

Fourth:

The most absolutely important things should not merely be on your hard drive, but should be in your possession as physical ink on physical paper. First and foremost, of course, would be the Bible, and the Catechism. Don’t be without those. I also recommend printing out Luisa’s Volumes. If you’re worried about your printing abilities, now would be a good time to (if you can afford it), purchase a monochrome (black) laser printer, some extra toner (generic!), and a bunch of printer paper. Printing on your own is quite cheap if you do it shrewdly. I also recommend having on hand (physically):

Maps of your local vicinity. There are usually racks of these for sale at local convenience stores.

Your important contacts: name, physical address, phone number, and email address. Download them and print them out! Google will have no problem censoring your own contacts list on gmail if they feel so inclined.

A physical phone book (remember those things?)

Home health care information

Any of the preparedness information above that you find most helpful

Any information that, for whatever reason, your or your family direly need frequent access to. Rack your brain to consider what this might consist of.

The Purge, however, is not just about censorship; it’s also about surveillance. Therefore:

Fifth:

I do not believe we are yet at the point where we need to begin getting rid of anything that could possibly spy on us; though that time may well be coming soon. Instead, we should continue to use these things to better evangelize! However, for sensitive matters, don’t trust your electronic devices. If you need to discuss something that you want to be certain is not heard by Big Tech, then only have such conversations in scenarios wherein it is impossible for what you say to be monitored.

Turn off your phones. You can’t trust Airplane Mode. I’d recommend removing the battery as well (there’s no reason to trust that your phone is truly fully off when you turn it off, if it still has access to the voltage of the battery), but that can’t easily be done with most of today’s phones (gee, I wonder why!). So, if you must be near your phone and cannot remove the battery while having a sensitive conversation, make sure it’s in a container that serves as a “faraday cage.” A faraday cage blocks wireless communications from entering inside of it or exiting it, depending upon the geometry of the cage and the wavelength of a signal; so, in a faraday cage, it’s impossible for your phone to transmit anything to anyone. Your microwave oven, for example, is a faraday cage that allows visible light through, but not — you guessed it — microwaves. This might work for your phone; to test it out, just put your phone in there and try to call it; if it can’t receive a call, the faraday cage effect worked; if it can, then the cage didn’t work. Test also to see if it can access wifi/bluetooth signals; you need all wireless communication options blocked. If it didn’t work, then try another metal box; even a shoe box wrapped in aluminum foil. You should also physically prevent your microphone from being sufficiently capable of picking up your conversation; e.g. placing it in a sock (your refrigerator might also suffice), so that it cannot store what audio it hears only to transmit it once it does have access to a wireless connection. Here also, do your own testing: set your phone to record, put it where you would keep it during a sensitive conversation, and then speak. Afterwards, review the recording to see what it picked up (crank up the volume to the maximum). If you still want your family to be able to contact you even while you are ensuring you’re not being monitored, then having a secondary phone — a “dumb phone” — in no way attached to any of your existing digital accounts/services, would be wise. Only share that number with a few you trust, and only use it for emergencies. Phones are the biggest problem, but it’s not just them that are potentially problematic. Smart TVs, Computers, Chromebooks, “Smart” devices in your home (e.g. Echo dots/Google nests), Security Cameras, and similar devices, can all listen to and transmit what they “hear” or “see,” if they are equipped with the requisite hardware. If you don’t want Big Tech to know where you are going, then be sure to keep your phone (and anything else trackable; e.g. EZ-Pass) off and in a faraday cage when you drive somewhere. (Even if it’s just some aluminum foil wrapped around a small bag, that’s better than nothing). Just be aware that your phone only needs one moment connected to a signal for your location to be known. Don’t stress, however, about the more wild theories out there which ascribe quasi-magical abilities to big tech. If any given electronic device lacks the hardware capability to do something, then big tech can’t force it to do that something. For example, a computer that has no wifi card or other wireless capabilities, and is not plugged in to an internet connection, cannot have what is done within it monitored remotely. (Of course, be aware of the fact that anything on that computer can be accessed once the computer is hooked up to some network). Big Tech cannot (and never will be able to) read your mind. Big Tech cannot fit a functional wireless-capable microchip inside a hypodermic needle. Bit Tech cannot control you with 5G. Big Tech cannot activate something that has no power going into it and no way to store power (i.e. no battery).

Sixth:

When communicating with others, don’t be paranoid about Big Tech overhearing your discussions with your sister about your favorite recipes (do you really think anyone cares?). But, when you must communicate sensitive information, don’t just blindly trust the “secure” icon that might show up on some web pages you visit or on some emails you send/receive. Those mean little. At best, they only help gauge the degree of safety you have against hackers or other third parties trying to steal your data. They tell you nothing useful at all when the enemy is the very one running the software you are using and putting those icons in place! Instead,

Many are under the impression that conversing on phones is always the safe way to go. I do not think this is true; speech-to-text software is too advanced; and once your speech has been translated into text, that can easily be fed into further software to raise a red flag if you dare discuss censored topics. Image-to-text software (OCR) is not as precise, when using a fancy font. Therefore: If you must discuss sensitive topics via email, I recommend typing your email into a program that is not connected to the internet. Put what you type in a fancy font, something like this (EDIT: That was supposed to show up in a calligraphy font, but WordPress isn’t showing it; I am sure you know what I’m advising, though!), and then take a screenshot of it. I prefer to use Greenshot; it’s extremely easy to use it to press a button on your keyboard, which then allows you to click and drag over what you want to take a screenshot of. Then just paste that screenshot into your email, and send it. You should use a benign sounding subject line text; something like “Check out what I cooked for dinner!” (though not that exactly, now that I’ve published it and I know that there are, unfortunately, a few evil people reading my blog), and the body of the email will just be the screenshot you took of the message you want to send. Delete it from your “sent” folder, then empty your trash, and be sure that your recipient knows to do the same. Don’t be in the habit of deleting everything in your inbox; that will just signal to Big Tech that they need to monitor what you delete (they’ll keep whatever they want to keep, regardless of whether you think it’s been deleted). Save your deletions for things you don’t want seen along with a random assortment of meaningless things. (This, of course, isn’t a foolproof method, but it will help). Not even Big Tech has enough hard drive space to store everything, and they’ll discard images long before discarding text. Postal mail is safer still. Most flat mail is auto-scanned, however, so if you suspect your address might be on some sort of “list,” then you may wish to avoid placing your return address on the envelope. The most sensitive matters, of course, should be discussed in person with no technology “listening.” Generally speaking, you are better off using your strategic planning here on a meta-technological level, instead of trying to ensure safety and privacy within the very technologies themselves. For example, what good is encryption if those whom you do not want your information seen by get the encryption key? (The key, of course, must itself be entered by anyone who wants to view your message… which means the device they type it into, itself has access to the key). Data leaks are constantly exposing encryption keys, passwords, and all other manner of digital security. And what good is a supposedly more secure email provider if it still has to use the same telecom infrastructure that, ultimately, can be dominated by Google and Amazon? I’m not saying these methods don’t help — they do — but you’re much better off, with those things you really need secure, relying on methods that are impossible for Big Tech, et al, to reach.

Be “wise as serpents, innocent as doves,” as Our Lord admonishes (Matthew 10:16). So while, as it pertains to preparing ourselves for more Big-Tech censorship and surveillance, I’ve focused on the former in this post, let me end it with a reminder to give primacy to the latter, and reiterate what I said at the end of point 1.

What is coming soon upon this world is, in one sense, of a far greater magnitude than even the most “out there” conspiracy theorists suggest; since it is none other than the Biblical Chastisements spoken of in the Book of Revelation, which will purge the world of evil and allow the Glorious Era of Peace to dawn upon it. The only way we are going to make it though what is coming is through a miracle (or, rather, many miracles). So do not cut off your nose to spite your face: since we must rely on miracles anyway, we mustn’t now let our prudential measures to secure safety, security, privacy, preparedness, etc., distract us from the very things that the miracle-giver Himself (God) has asked of us! Don’t, therefore, dare ever decrease the boldness of your witness, the zeal for evangelization, the dedication to sanctification, the timelessness of your Proclamation of the Kingdom. Now is no time for retreat. It is time, rather, to charge.