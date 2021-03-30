Please fill out the form below to request a batch of approximately 100 Evangelization Cards. The cards are the size of business cards, and the front and back show the following:

Currently, I unfortunately can only send these to postal addresses within the United States. If you live outside of the U.S. and are interested in these cards, I encourage you to make your own! Doing so is easy. All you need is to go to a company like http://www.GotPrint.com and use the image files. Here they are, in high resolution: front and back. If you want to make modifications, here are the Powerpoint files I used to create the images: front and back. Here is a guide you can use to help you if you choose Gotprint.