Will the Warning Occur in 2022 and the Triumph in 2026?

Now, none of this current crisis [in the Church] is even a little bit surprising to those who have been taking trustworthy private revelation seriously. And by trustworthy I mean trustworthy; I do not mean approved — all approved private revelation is trustworthy, but not all trustworthy private revelation is already fully approved (and every now approved private revelation was once unapproved, and only became approved due to courageous faithful willing to take it seriously despite its lack of approval). The problem is, incredibly few Catholics (including the “orthodox” ones) take trustworthy private revelation seriously: they’ve been told by career lay apologists, for decades now, that private revelation doesn’t matter; unless perhaps it’s already fully Vatican approved, in which case it matters perhaps a little bit, but still shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Indeed, what is transpiring now is scarcely a foreshock of what is soon coming — those who follow trustworthy private revelation know that, too. Neither this, nor what is soon to come is a mystery to them. Nor is what must be done a mystery to them (for a long time now, what must be done has been the homepage of this site for years now)

So, instead of more armchair commentary pointing out what everyone already knows, allow me to instead present you with some speculation wherein I consider what might constitute some of the details of what we do not yet know.

Introductory Note on Speculation

This post is pure speculation — educated speculation, I suppose — but speculation nevertheless. I certainly do not present my own prophecy here (I’ve never received so much as a locution from God, much less any apparition or prophecy), nor even do I label this a prediction, for even that would imply a degree of confidence that I do not necessarily have in these dates. I merely present these findings as they are, and leave it to you to decide what to make of them.

Many are, no doubt, understandably fed up with speculation. Considering how many expected Divine Intervention after or during the Year of Mercy, and/or during the Centennial of Fatima (/supposed end of a 100-year-reign of Satan), only to have events by and large continue as they long have, this post will likely inspire only the rolling of eyes in many.

Now above all, you must know yourself. And if you are one to be distracted from what is good and holy by speculation, then being rid of it is the right thing for you to do, and you should stop reading this post now.

But if — like myself and like many others — a healthy dose of speculation, rather than distracting you, instead truly inspires you to be more zealous for what is good and true (your own sanctification and the evangelization of the world), then it would be absurd to cast it aside as a “distraction.” What, pray tell, is such healthy speculation a distraction from? Worldly interests that receive no benefit from the consideration that their time is nearing an end? Indeed; let us hope it is a distraction from these.

In fact, the only purpose of speculation is to inspire a more vigorous pursuit of what we already know we ought to do. For we are all weak beings, incapable of doing well merely what the intellect dictates if we do not have more to move us forward. This is where inspiration comes in; so I present what follows in the spirit of hoping to provide some.

THE CONVERGENCE

Several powerful prophetic indications seem to be converging on these dates. They are:

The 2022 Collision of Two Stars The Two-Thousandth Anniversary of Redemption The Prophecy of St. John Bosco

1. The 2022 Collision of Two Stars

Soon, the first stellar collision visible to the naked eye will be seen on earth.

When the story broke at the beginning of last year, I was far from alone in immediately thinking of the Warning (or “Illumination of Conscience”) prophesied at Garabandal (See, for example, Ted Flynn’s article here). The seer, Conchita, specifically said, decades ago, that “The Warning would be like two stars colliding.”

For those new to this prophecy of a coming “Warning,” I recommend the works of Mark Mallett. You could start here, and here

As far as the Warning itself and this Collision itself is concerned, I simply recommend reading the links presented above. But I have one more observation to add.

More recently, it occurred to me that this would be extremely prophetically meaningful and symbolically profound if, although we are only going to be able to see (i.e. witness the full effects of) the stellar collision in 2022, it nevertheless occurred 2000 years ago, at the time of Our Lord’s Death and Resurrection. For indeed, everything we observe when we gaze upon the stars at night actually occurred many, many years ago, and the light of these events — due to their great distance from us — only reaches us long after their occurrence.

The symbolism obvious: the Illumination of Conscience (“The Warning”) will be the single greatest act of mercy in the history of creation. It will be as if what happened 2,000 years ago on the Cross came hurtling at us at light speed and whalloped the whole world with unprecedented grace. But how are we supposed to know when this star collision actually happened? Simple: everything we see happening in the night sky actually happened the same number of years ago as the objects themselves are distant from us, as measured in light years. However many light years away this binary star system is from us will also tell us how many years ago the collision (which we will soon see) actually happened. The result of this simple inquiry?

They estimate that the collision happened approximately 1,843 years ago.

“Bummer,” you might be thinking, “the prophetic significance is lost.” Far from it, though! 1,843 years is a mere 157 years off. If this event truly did occur 2,000 years ago, then even a miniscule 8% error in the estimation would yield the 1,843 figure. The “Gaia” mission currently underway only hopes to be able to give 10% accuracy for these distances — and this is still a work in progress.

Suffice it to say, it is well within the accuracy of this stellar measurement to assert that, indeed, this collision may well have happened at the precise moment Jesus died on the Cross.

Does this prove anything with certainty? Of course not. Am I saying this means that the Warning must indeed occur the moment we see this collision? Of course not. All I’m saying is — why not be spiritually prepared in case it does?

Now the prophetic consensus seems to hold that the world will — in the coming years — completely fall apart. A sort of “natural” chastisement; a consequence of our sins. Of course, one doesn’t need prophecy to acknowledge this; one only needs an ounce of honesty to realize what is soon coming, considering that diabolical nature of so much of the modern world. When this natural chastisement is at its worst (which will probably take another few years), God sends the Warning. After the warning, all the people of the world will be able to freely and clearly choose a side. The line in the sand will be drawn. The time of mercy is over. The Antichrist enters the scene to gather into himself all those who choose the dark side. Then, his three and a half year reign, spoken of in the Book of Revelation, follows — itself ended by the Three Days of Darkness (a Divine Chastisement sent directly from Heaven) spoken of in many prophecies.

And where does that bring us? To 2026

2. The Two-Thousandth Anniversary of Redemption

As I have quoted many times, Jesus revealed to the Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta:

Now this “Third Renewal” is nothing other than the Coming of the Kingdom of the Divine Will on Earth — so that it may reign here just as it reigns in heaven — in total fulfillment of the Fiat Voluntas Tua of the Our Father prayer. In a word: the Era of Peace. I have spoken about this in some detail here . For this I again recommend Mark Mallett’s blog.

Here, too, you might think again “bummer! We’ve got to wait until 2033 for the 2,000th anniversary of Redemption.”

Well, again — not so fast. It is not mere modern revisionist scholarship that claims that our calendar is likely off a few years, and Jesus was likely born several years before 0 A.D. — no less authority than Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich herself, one of the greatest mystics and visionaries in Church History, was shown precisely this. (Besides; even a broken clock is right twice a day — occasionally even modernist biblical “scholars” get something correct). This holy woman specifically wrote that “Christ was born seven years and a portion of a year earlier than according to our reckoning.” (Anne Catherine Emmerich, The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, pages 126-127). If she is right — and I have no reason to doubt that she is — then Redemption itself actually occurred in the year 26 A.D. …

Which, in turn, means that the 2,000th anniversary of Redemption is the year 2026 AD.

Did Jesus promise Luisa the Kingdom would Come precisely at the 2,000th year mark? No. But He did promise — repeatedly, and it is a guarantee — that it will be “about” that time. And it sure would be fitting if it turns out to be exact!

3. The Prophecy of St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco’s prophecy depicting the Church as a ship, steered by the Pope in the midst of a great storm, guided by two pillars — Mary, and the Eucharist — is often cited. But this prophecy of a time of chastisement is not his only one! He also prophesied the Era of Peace:

So much for the Era of Peace being the heresy of “Millenarianism”! John Bosco makes clear that indeed, on the earth, iniquity shall end, sin shall cease, and the Church (the “Bride”) shall be clothed in glory. This is, in other words, the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Now, the “month of flowers” is generally agreed to be May. Today, a month in which two full moons shine is referred to colloquially as a “blue moon” month. The next blue moon May? You guessed it:

On the Feast of the Visitation (May 31) of the year 2026, two full moons shall have shone in the month of flowers.

And, what Feast Day could be more fitting? On the Feast of what what Pope Benedict called “The First Eucharistic Procession,” wherein God Himself comes to visit His people, so too He comes spiritually to reign on Earth.

Now, the above three items are the biggest ones on my mind. But a couple more thoughts come regarding this timing:

4. These events are immediately following 40 years of messages at Medjugorje. Those who follow Medjugorje most closely have been long saying that they believe the apparitions will go on for 40 years, which brings us to 2021. When the apparitions end, the secrets given during the apparitions begin — secrets that pertain, no doubt, in large part to the End-of-the-Era Chastisements.

5. The Antichrist has no use coming on to the world stage until the infrastructure is fully in place for him to exert immediate, total, worldwide dominion. He must be capable of controlling everyone — especially by way of exerting dominion over all finance (the “Mark of the Beast” spoken of in the Book of Revelation). It seems to me that the technology he is waiting for is for a smartphone to be in the hands of every person on the face of this planet (they are almost cheap enough and solar power is almost easy enough to allow for this), along with the existence of a worldwide, high speed, wireless internet connection for each of these smartphones that are in the hands of all people (Google and other companies are working on this right now). We are not there yet of course, but it seems we probably will be in a few years (likely by 2022). When we do arrive there, rest assured that some sort of a chip will soon thereafter be required — in the right hand or the forehead — as a necessary “financial security measure” to correlate each phone with its proper owner. This measure, which will be orchestrated by the Antichrist himself, will in turn be in response to another orchestrated “global security breach,” the “only” feasible response to which will be such implanted microchip security measures. Furthermore, the implantation of this chip will also require some sort of a heretical, blasphemous, or sacrilegious oath (for God will not allow anyone to fall by the Mark of the Beast merely by innocently subscribing to a technological advancement). Again; this is all speculation.

A closing thought on timing:

As I began stating the dangers of speculation, I conclude stating why this particular speculation is so encouraging, which is largely the reason I publish it. If indeed 2022 is when the Chastisements really will hit, then this gives us just enough time to lose no hope in doing everything we can, fully expecting it to bear much fruit, in the remaining few years of society’s ordinary functioning that we may have. But it also points out that these events are not so far off that we oughtn’t consider them as imminent realities. Indeed, these dates shout loud and clear:

You still have some time — but only just enough. Only enough for you to begin this very day in getting to work on what God has put on your heart for the sanctification of your soul and the salvation of the whole world, but which you have long procrastinated. Do not any longer put off until tomorrow what you must do today.